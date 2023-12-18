Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

