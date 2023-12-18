Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSE CANF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.