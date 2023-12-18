Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $1,721,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $373.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

