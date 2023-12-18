Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Capita Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 21.44 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £364.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Capita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,340.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102,830 shares of company stock worth $1,752,417. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.