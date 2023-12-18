Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $658.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $581.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $661.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

