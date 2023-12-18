Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $572.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.61 and its 200-day moving average is $532.22. The stock has a market cap of $543.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

