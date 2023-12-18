Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

