Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.60.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

