Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $18.92 on Monday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,149 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,013 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cars.com by 15,918.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

