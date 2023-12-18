Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

