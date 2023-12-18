Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

