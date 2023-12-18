Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Lifted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

