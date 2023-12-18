Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $83.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

