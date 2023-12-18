Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $7.11 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
