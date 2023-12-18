Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.74 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

About Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

