Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.74 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
