Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.06.
Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,281.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
