CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of CEVA opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.84 million, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 64.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 69.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

