CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.