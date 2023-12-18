ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 4th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,092 shares during the period. ChampionX accounts for about 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.46% of ChampionX worth $32,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

