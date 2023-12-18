Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 5.3 %

CHEK stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

