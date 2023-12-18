Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 306 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $227.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

