Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 812 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

WFC stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

