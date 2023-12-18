Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

