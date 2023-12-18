Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $287.27 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.76.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.