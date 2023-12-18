Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $43,712,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

AXP opened at $180.51 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

