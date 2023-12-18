Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

