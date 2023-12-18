Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 86.1% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $435.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

