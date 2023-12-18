Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ECL opened at $196.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.