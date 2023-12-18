Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.40 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

