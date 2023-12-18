Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

