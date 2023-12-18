Chromia (CHR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.48 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $115.13 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 767,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

