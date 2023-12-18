CIBC Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$72.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.30.

CCO opened at C$60.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$28.98 and a twelve month high of C$63.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.3217128 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

