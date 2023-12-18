Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.