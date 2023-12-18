Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

