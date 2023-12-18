Citigroup Trims Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

LBRT stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,165. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $741,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,549,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $346,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.