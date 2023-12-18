Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.
CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLX
Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Clorox by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.