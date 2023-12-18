Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.81.

NYSE NET opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,180,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,114 shares of company stock worth $60,474,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

