Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 225,669 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.17 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $76.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

