Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 521,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,515,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,491,000 after acquiring an additional 520,957 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $2,008,000.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.