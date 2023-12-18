Comparing AutoNation (NYSE:AN) & China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) and China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AutoNation and China Yongda Automobiles Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 1 2 2 0 2.20 China Yongda Automobiles Services 1 1 0 0 1.50

AutoNation currently has a consensus target price of $173.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given AutoNation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than China Yongda Automobiles Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.2% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AutoNation and China Yongda Automobiles Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $26.88 billion 0.23 $1.38 billion $23.35 6.32 China Yongda Automobiles Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than China Yongda Automobiles Services.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and China Yongda Automobiles Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 4.06% 54.72% 10.63% China Yongda Automobiles Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AutoNation beats China Yongda Automobiles Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers after-sales, automobile operating lease, repair and maintenance, and automobile extended products and services, as well as distributes automobile insurance and financial products. The company also provides pre-owned vehicles and automobile rental services, as well as offers services primarily through its 4S dealerships, including sales, spare parts, service, and survey. China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

