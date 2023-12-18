Comparing D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.69%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05% NerdWallet -0.10% -0.17% -0.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.25 million 19.03 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -1.53 NerdWallet $607.70 million 1.78 -$10.20 million ($0.01) -1,417.00

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Wave Quantum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NerdWallet beats D-Wave Quantum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.