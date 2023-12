Comparing Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) & Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE)

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) and Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Twin Disc and Laser Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 0 0 0 N/A Laser Photonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.9% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Laser Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Twin Disc and Laser Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc 3.95% 8.05% 3.97% Laser Photonics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Twin Disc has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laser Photonics has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Disc and Laser Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $284.60 million 0.70 $10.38 million $0.81 17.74 Laser Photonics $4.61 million 2.29 -$5.36 million ($0.68) -1.97

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than Laser Photonics. Laser Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twin Disc beats Laser Photonics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool. The company also provides laser cutting machines; laser engraving machines; laser marking machines; 3D metal printers; laser glass scribing systems; ITO removal systems; glass cutting lasers; glass wafer dicing products; laser glass marking; microscope slide and covers laser cutting systems; precision glass scribers; semiconductor laser systems; OEM laser marking and engraving parts; fiber lasers; scanning and cutting heads; mobile handheld laser HD cart; mobile rugged cases; enclosures; fume extractors; rotary indexers; water chiller machines; X-Y tables; USB controllers; and custom lasers. It serves the aerospace, automotive, military and defense, nuclear & energy, shipbuilding & maritime, and space sectors. Laser Photonics Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

