Comparing WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) & Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF)

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) and Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WESCO International and Indutrade AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International 3.75% 19.22% 5.99% Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WESCO International and Indutrade AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International $21.42 billion 0.42 $860.47 million $14.99 11.67 Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WESCO International has higher revenue and earnings than Indutrade AB (publ).

99.2% of WESCO International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of WESCO International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WESCO International and Indutrade AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International 0 0 5 1 3.17 Indutrade AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

WESCO International presently has a consensus price target of $189.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Given WESCO International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WESCO International is more favorable than Indutrade AB (publ).

Summary

WESCO International beats Indutrade AB (publ) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. This segment also offers contractor solutions, direct and indirect manufacturing supply chain optimization programs, lighting and renewables advisory services, and digital and automation solutions. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. This segment sells products directly to end-users or through various channels, including data communications contractors, security, network, professional audio/visual, and systems integrators. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. This segment's products include wire and cables, transformers, transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices, connectors, conduits, pole line hardware, racks, cabinets, safety and MRO products, and point-to-point wireless devices. This segment also offers various service solutions, including fiber project management, high and medium voltage project design and support, pre-wired meters and capacitor banks, meter testing and metering infrastructure installation, personal protective equipment dielectric testing, and tool repair, as well as emergency response, storage yard, materials, and logistics management. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through eight segments: Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK. The company also provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services. In addition, it provides valves, hydraulic and industrial equipment, measurement technology, construction materials, filters, pipes and pipe systems, auto repair, tools and transmission, industrial springs, water and wastewater, lighting, chemical technology, fasteners, electronics, vehicles, energy, springs, piston rings, press work, and valve channels. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Kista, Sweden.

