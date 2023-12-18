COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia Sells 2,855 Shares

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,326.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,264,586 shares in the company, valued at $33,349,062.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $495.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $5,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

