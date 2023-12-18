Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $5,868,300.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Confluent Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CFLT opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.66. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
