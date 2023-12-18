ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $138.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.35.

COP stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

