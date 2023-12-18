Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $334.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.