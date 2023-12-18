Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 393,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 369,763 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

