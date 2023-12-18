Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.