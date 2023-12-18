Contrasting Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and NCS Multistage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $370.86 million 1.23 $1.70 million $0.49 16.08 NCS Multistage $155.63 million 0.28 -$1.10 million ($16.54) -1.09

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75 NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 4.13% 4.11% 2.06% NCS Multistage -27.69% 1.60% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of NCS Multistage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats NCS Multistage on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

