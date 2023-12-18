Contrasting Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.69 million 10.24 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -1.57 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A $1.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A -9.83% 1.48%

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

